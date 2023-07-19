IGP role is not a Public Relations contest – Adom-Otchere advises Dampare

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, Paul Adom-Otchere has advised the Inspector-General of Police to step back from him visible approach and concentrate on his core responsibility as police chief.



Adom-Otchere suggested that the style of IGP George Akuffo Dampare had a heavy does of Public Relations (PR) which he believes the IGP needed to check.



“Your loyalty is to the head of state and the state of Ghana, it is not a PR contest. IGP is not a PR contest. IGPs are not supposed to be doing regular and massive PR contest,” Adom-Otchere submitted on the July 13, 2023 edition of his show.



He recounted how previous IGPs when he was growing up largely remained out of the public eye, “IGP SS Omane was never seen even Peter Nanfuri…. The role of the IGP is not a PR one,” he stressed.



He said Dampare’s opposite number in England is known as the Chief Constable but the occupant of the role remained largely unknown.



“It has nothing to do with PR, it has to do with an effective delivery of policing and it is not political, it is an administrative position,” he added.



The IGP has been in the news for the past two weeks after it emerged via a leaked tape that some top officials were scheming to use political influence to oust him from office ahead of the 2024 polls.



The government has formally rejected contents of the tape and stated that Dampare will not be removed, meanwhile Parliament has instituted a formal probe into the tape.



