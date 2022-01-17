IGP receives body of slain police officer

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), on Sunday received the mortal remains of General Sergeant Bright Annobil (No. 38717) who was stabbed to death at the Berekum Police Station in the Bono Region.



The IGP, accompanied by members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and Senior Police Officers, received the body of the officer at 1530 hours at the Police Headquarters, for preservation at the Police Hospital Morgue in Accra.



The casket containing the body of the slain officer was driven in a hearse, flanked by officers of the motorcades of Patrol Unit, and was paraded through the streets from the Police Hospital through Danquah Circle to the Police Headquarters in Cantonments.



Subsequently, the IGP and other Senior Officers of the Service walked alongside officer-pallbearers who marshalled the casket.



Sargent Bright Anobil was on January 15, 2022, at about 7.30 pm, stabbed to death by one Yaw Peprah - a suspect in a case under investigation by the Police - at the Nyamebekyere Police station in Berekum.



The Police said preliminary investigations had established that the suspect, an ex-convict, had been invited to the Brekum Police Station to assist with investigations into a case involving him.



The Police said on arrival at the Police Station, the suspect unexpectedly stabbed the Police Sergeant on the neck and other parts of the body and escaped.



They said the officer was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment but died shortly after admission.



The Police said a special manhunt exercise was initiated on the night of the incident by the Bono Regional Police Command and the suspect was arrested at his hideout at Komfuokrom, a suburb of Berekum.



The Police said during the arrest, the suspect again attempted to attack the arresting officer but was shot and killed in the process.



The solemn ceremony, which witnessed Senior Officers of the Service filed past the remains of their colleague draped in police colours, was officiated by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Reverend Jonas Amoako-Bekoe, Chaplain, Odorkor Police Church.



DSP Amoako-Bekoe, citing 2 Samuel Chapter 3, prayed for the soul of their deceased colleague for his diligent service to the nation, and said though the incident was demoralising, they would relentlessly serve the nation and ensure that the country was peaceful, and lives and properties were protected.



Mr Richard Oteng Anabil, a brother of the deceased, told the Ghana News Agency, that his brother left behind a wife, three children – two boys and a girl-and thanked the Police Service for the support in their moment of grief.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, the Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, said the solemn ceremony was a tradition by the Service to honour personnel who died in the line of duty.



He said the Police Service would continue to play its legitimate role in law enforcement and that such attacks would not deter them.



“Even at the peril of our lives, we will serve our people and our country,” he stressed.



