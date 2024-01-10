IGP probe: COP Mensah, Supt. Asare and Supt. Gyebi lied under oath – Parliamentary Committee

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

The parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape in which three senior police officers were plotting the removal of the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has indicted the officers involved for perjury.



A draft report of the committee intercepted by GhanaWeb, established that Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah (now retired) lied under oath when he appeared before the committee to give his testimony.



“The Committee established that COP George Alex Mensah lied under oath before the Committee by stating categorically that he was not a card-bearing member of the NPP when responding to questions about whether or not he is a member of the NPP.



“His subsequent conduct, however, of picking and filing to contest a parliamentary seat, specifically to represent the Bekwai constituency on the ticket of the NPP established that he actually is evidently a card-bearing member of the NPP,” the report noted.



In the same vein, the report indicted Superintendent George Lysander Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyabi for perpetuating lies while under oath.



“The Committee further established that Supt. George Lysander Asare and Supt. Eric Emmanuel Gyebi lied under oath before the Committee when they both denied calling and speaking to Chief Bugri Naabu on Supt. Asare’s phone in furtherance to their conspiracy to remove the IGP.



“They both stated categorically before the Committee that Chief Bugri Naabu was palpable liar when he alleged that they spoke to him on Supt. Asare’s phone. They both upon submission of the second audio tape by Chief Bugri Naabu promptly recanted their earlier denials under oath and admitted their voices and participation in the phone call,” the report said.



The over 70-page report which covered the work of the committee chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea cleared the IGP of allegations made by the three officers.



Among other things, the committee established the authenticity of the leaked tape, it established that the three senior police officers conspired to remove the IGP from office for the replacement of their own (COP George Mensah).



The committee further established that the objective of the plot was to help the officers take charge of election security management and favour their party, the New Patriotic Party to “break the 8.”



In line with the committee’s terms of reference, it also established that the officers by their actions, misconducted themselves against the constitution and misconducted themselves under the Police Service Act, 1970 (ACT 350) and the Police Service Regulations, 2012, (C. I. 76).



According to the committee, the actions of the three senior officers could affect the integrity of the 2024 general elections.



“The three senior police officers namely, COP Alex Mensah, Supt. George Lysander Asare and Supt. Eric Emmanuel Gyebi involved in the conspiracy to remove the IGP should be referred for further investigation and possible prosecution for perjury under the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) and professional misconduct under the Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350) and the Police Service Regulations, 2012, (C.I. 76),” the committee recommended.



