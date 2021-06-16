IGP must support the #FixTheCountry movement

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: Arnold Appiah, Contributor

The NDC Professionals Forum in the United States has called on the Inspector-General of Police and the police institution in Ghana to begin to find wisdom in the need to support the #FixTheCountry movement.



This is even more imperative after a police officer was fatally shot and killed in a broad daylight robbery in Accra on Monday the 14th of June when armed men on a motorcycle, opened fire on a bullion van transporting cash from a business hub to the bank.



We extend our condolences to the Ghana Police Service and the bereaved families. As a professional body, we believe that his unfortunate situation must trigger the police service to review its position on their hardcore stance in blocking a peaceful demonstration by Ghanaian youths who want the best for their country.



The Professionals Forum in North America supports the #FixTheCountry Movement. It is time to do things right as a country and about time the government begins to FixTheCountry we all call home.



Sadly, another Ghanaian youth with the Ghana Police Service has been shot and killed through careless arrangements for his safety. It is high time we as a nation begin to protect the lives and properties of Ghanaians through proper ways of doing things.



Why should we move money through traffic in broad daylight and expose everyone involved in today’s sophisticated era of crime? Can we investigate the proliferation of arms in the hands of wrong people? What happened to building landing sites for helicopters or better still moving monies at night with drones monitoring in the air with live feed? Can we begin to think outside the box and prioritize the safety of our people?



Our dear nation is overwhelmed with hardship and insecurity, and it is the duty of all to call out those who have carelessly created the mess to #FixTheCountry.