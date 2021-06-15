IGP must call a crisis meeting – Former FPU Commander

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

A former commander of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) Chief Supt. Rtd. Naa Hamza Yakubu says the Inspector General of Police must immediately call for a crisis meeting following the shooting of a police officer and woman.



His comments come on the heels of the deadly attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo near Jamestown in Accra, leading to the shooting of a police constable.



The Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Buanoh has given banks up to the end of June this year to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carrying currencies.



He threatened that the Police will withdraw its officers if the banks fail to comply with his order.



The IGP in a statement reminded the Association of Bankers “to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the [Ghana] Police Service, lest the Police withdraws its officers for escort duties”.



He further directed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to take over investigations into the attacks.



Meanwhile, persons with information on the attack can contact any police station or call the investigation team on 0262122086, 0244994564 or 0244280001.



According to Naa Yakubu, the IGP must meet all the police commanders in Ghana and tell the president in plain language what the security situation is presently.



“What we need now is that the IGP must call a crisis meeting of his commanders on how to resolve this. Whatever decision that would be taken at the meeting they should be bold enough to tell government what is happening. If the citizens are not secured then whatever government is doing will not meet the aspiration of any government. The Citizens must be bold to speak,” he told Host of the Sunrise Morning show on 3FM, Alfred Ocansey.