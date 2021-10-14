IGP meets BoG, Association of Bankers over banking sector security

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Following attacks on some cash-in-transit operations, the Police Administration is reviewing its strategy on the movement of cash across the country.



In recognition of the critical role played by stakeholders and the need for stronger partnerships with them, the Service held a meeting with officials of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Association of Bankers on Tuesday, 12th October 2021 at the National Police Headquarters.



The meeting highlighted new strategies being mapped out by the Police Service to counter cash-in-transit robbery attacks and the challenges that are encountered. All areas of collaboration between the Police and the banks were examined.



The meeting which was chaired by the IGP was attended by members of the Police Management Board; the Governor of BoG and his Deputies; the President, the CEO, and other executive members of the Association of Bankers. Also present were the CEOs of most of the major banks in the country.



The Police Administration wishes to assure players within the banking sector and members of the public that it is committed to ensuring a safe and secure atmosphere for the banking industry and guarantee the safety of all persons in the country.



The Administration would also like to assure all Police officers that their safety is paramount and the Service will go to all lengths to provide them with the needed protection to enable them to serve the society in peace.