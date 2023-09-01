IGP leaked tape edited, the original one is with Akufo-Addo – COP Mensah

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

COP Alex Mensah, one of the police officers caught on tape allegedly plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, claims the tape was edited.



The senior police officer who is currently on leave pending his retirement testified before the Committee on Thursday, August 31, 2023, that he does not trust some aspects of the tape.



He revealed that he believes the original tape is in the possession of the President of the Republic and that he would be grateful if he was given a copy.



He had asked the committee to give him a copy of the original tape, but the chair, lawyer Atta Akyea, told him that there was public speculation that the committee had a copy of the tape.



However, the chair informed him that the committee would not be releasing any additional tapes in addition to the one that was already available to the public.



When asked if there was bad blood between himself and the IGP, he said no but stressed that the two of them disagree on professional grounds.



He also admitted to comments he made to General Secretary of the NPP Justine Kodua that if care was not taken, he [Kodua] would send the elephant family to the opposition.



He has also admitted that he is a sympathiser of the NPP but not a card-carrying member.



In a direct exchange with Committee Chairman Samuel Atta Akyea, COP Mensah declared “this tape that was played today, to me was an edited tape, I have not heard any unedited tape for me to talk about as I sit here.”



“The tape that I heard today, there are so many things in that tape that I don’t remember and there are so many things that we discussed that are not on the tape. I’ve met Bugri Naabu four times and we have discussed many things some of them private things that I am not ready to discuss in public



“I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu but I don’t remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don’t remove the IGP.”