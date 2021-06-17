‘IGP is to blame for recent attacks on police, bullion vans’ – Osabutey

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Executive Director for the Platform for Peace and Security, Africa, Abass Osabutey has disclosed that the recent incessant armed robbery attacks on bullion vans could be dealt with easily.



The security analyst said if the Ghana Police Service adheres to regulations, such incidents will not happen.



Osabutey who was reacting to the killing of a police constable, Emmanuel Osei, when suspected armed robbers attacked a bullion van at Jamestown last Monday, blamed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, for the crime.



The armed robbers opened fire on a bystander who witnessed the crime, killing her instantly.



Abass Osabutey who chastised the IGP on XYZ Tonight indicated that there are regulations that banks that want to convey cash from one point to another must do that in amoured bullion vans rather than the pick-up trucks that are being used in recent times.



“The IGP must be blamed for the unfortunate incident because he knows that there are regulations to how cash should be moved from one bank to the other, ” he told host Prince Kwame Minkah.



He asked the IGP to ensure that the laws work so police personnel who escort bullion vans are protected always.



He said with the regulations being openly flouted by the police chief, he would have sued the IGP and the banks over the death of constable Osei.



This, he said, was because the banks did not follow the regulations that govern their activities.



Meanwhile, the IGP, who has been criticised for not doing his best in combatting crime in the country, has hit back at his critics after visiting the family of the officer who was slain in the Bullion Van attack.



“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK, and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” Oppong-Boanuh fired back.