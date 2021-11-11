'IGP is a very good friend, we speak almost everyday' – A Plus reveals

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A Plus has revealed his friendship with IGP Akuffo Dampare



• The musician cum activist was part of creative arts group that met with the IGP



• He described the meeting as constructive and fruitful



Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, a musician cum politician and activist has disclosed that he is friends with the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.



According to A Plus who was part of a group of creative industry players that met the Police chief on Wednesday, he speaks often with Dampare adding that their relationship largely dictates how he conducts himself.



“I said at the meeting that the IGP is a very good friend, he calls me almost every day, we speak. And since he became IGP, I’ve been very careful because I don’t want to be seen as somebody who is calling Police for help. I don’t want to do that,” he told journalists after the meeting.



He added: “It (calling for help) makes the world difficult. So when your friend attains such a position, your character, your attitude, your doings should support them to succeed.”







The IGP’s meeting with people in the industry has largely been classified as a success and progressive engagement with artistes and actors but the meeting became topical over an incident involving musician Shatta Wale.



“The Police have indicated that they are not fighting the creative arts industry, they are rather here to help us and they want us to join them in enforcing the law in seeking peace and security for all of us.



“It is a good opportunity, it has been a good meeting. I am very happy that the police administration put this together. What it means is that we are all friends with the Police and we are supposed to help them succeed,” A Plus added.