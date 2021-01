General News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

IGP instructed to ensure rigorous enforcement of mask wearing at all public places

IGP James Oppong Boanuh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the IGP James Oppong Boanuh to deploy police officers to enforce the directive of compulsory mask-wearing in public places.



He made this known in his 22nd update to the nation on measures his government has put in place to fight the novel Coronavirus on Sunday, January 17, 2021.



Akufo-Addo indicated that the Ghana Police Service and other security services will work to ensure that night clubs, and pubs and beaches are closed down immediately.



"I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport. They are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies, if need be," he said.



