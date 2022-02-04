IGP inspires school children in Afram Plains

Regional News of Friday, 4 February 2022

IGP visits St Joseph Catholic School



St Joseph students share happy moments with IGP



Afram Plains receives Dr. George Akuffo Dampare



The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, following his appointment has refused to make himself an armchair leader of the Ghana Police Service.



The IGP through his routine monitoring of police activities across the country has over the period registered himself as a man truly committed to his duties in the eyes of the public.



Dr Dampare this week visited the Afram Plains area to monitor security activities and as part of his visit took time off to share a moment with Students of the St Joseph School at Maame Krobo.



The IGP, as part of his interaction with the basic school children shared a word of inspiration with the students who were clad in various attires and uniforms to represent their career interests.



The Principal of the school, Reverend Father Stephen Kofi Sapkaku, following Dr. Akuffo Dampare’s visit, took to his Facebook page to share his delight about the moment and the joy it had brought to his pupils.



“IGP visited St. Joseph School Maame Krobo,” the reverend father captioned images from the visit which he shared on his Facebook page.



