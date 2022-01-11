IGP given 7-day ultimatum to act on land guard threats

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

North Tongu residents accuse police of extorting monies from them



Land guards terrorize North Tongu residents



Angry residents call on IGP to call his men to order



Some residents of North Tongu have given the Inspector General of Police a 7-day ultimatum to call to order, land guards in the area because the activities of the latter have cost them their jobs and their farms.



They allege that the police has teamed up with the land guards to destroy their properties and have turned a deaf ear to their plights, even as some land guards continue to terrorize their lives.



Speaking to JoyNews and monitored by GhanaWeb, some of the leaders of the aggrieved residents described how badly the situation has been for them especially with how the police has handled their complaints.



“Since 2017, there have been some happenings in (sic) of which we did our best to bring a stop to it but due to the 1992 constitution, we cannot put the laws into our own hands and so we have been reporting the issues to the law enforcement authorities. But in actual fact, the police are not helping us in the area.



“Whatever it is we tell them, from the police station, through district, to region, nothing has been done about it. At times, when attacks have been effected on the people in the community, they rush to the police, they’ll just ask them to go, they’ll not even receive their complaints and again, sometimes they will take the complaints but they will not do anything about it.



“And if you are denying someone justice, you know what will happen at the end. Are we Ghanaians? Are we also bound by the 1992 constitution? Are the police doing their work? I don’t think so,” one of the leaders said.



Another resident, also very unhappy with the way things have been, accused the police of only being interested in taking money from residents riding motorbikes.



“The happenings in this community is alarming and the fact is that people are planting cassava and these land guards will go and remove the cassava and mount a danger in the farms that the people should not step in the farms again.



“Here we are in farm where almost two acres of coconut and orange plantations have been cut down totally. And these happenings, the youth in these communities are not ready to listen to whatever the police in this jurisdiction are saying because whenever there is a happening and we invite them to come, they say they will come but they never show up.



“All we see is that when motorbikes are passing, they stop them and take monies from them and they don’t even come when things are happening in town, when they are supposed to keep peace, they are rather keeping war between the two parties in town,” he said.



They have thereby given the IGP an ultimatum of 7 days, daring to take action against him as a way of protecting their own lives if he fails to meet it.



“If the IGP refuses to the 7-day ultimatum given him, we’ll respond to him and defend our lives accordingly,” the first leader said.