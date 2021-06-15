IGP fumes over killing of police officer; reminds banks about June deadline

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to take over investigations into the deadly attack of a bullion van at Adedenpo, a suburb of Jamestown in Accra, leading to the shooting of a police constable.



The police officer and a hawker were killed by armed robbers who attacked the bullion van on motorbikes.



The armed robbers are reported to have attacked the bullion van at about 11:00am and fired sporadically into the air.



A press release issued by the police on Monday, June 14 said preliminary investigations have been done. “Crime scene experts have already visited the scene of crime and are going through the necessary procedures.”



But the IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, reminded the Association of Bankers “to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the [Ghana] Police Service, lest the Police withdraws its officers for escort duties”.



The names of the victims have been given as Constable Emmanuel Osei and Afua Badu.



Meanwhile, persons with information on the attack can contact any police station or call the investigation team on 0262122086, 0244994564 or 0244280001.



