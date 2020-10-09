General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

IGP dispatches specialised investigators, places GH¢20,000 on killers of Mfantseman MP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Bonuah has on Friday, October 9, 2020, dispatched specialised investigators from the homicide and anti-armed robbery units of the CID headquarters to the Central region.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the IGP explained that the dispatch team will “support the Central region’s Crime Scene Team to solve the alleged robbery incident and murder of Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah at Abeadze Dominase on the Mankesim-Abeadze road in the Central region at dawn of 9th October 2020.



He also announced that persons who give credible information leading to the arrest of the killers of the late Ekow Quansah will receive an amount of GH¢20,000.



The former Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Hayford was shot dead by armed robbers on Friday dawn while returning from a campaign tour on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region.



His body has since been deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary.



