IGP commended for swift action on Abesim killings

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpohor, Mr John Aboah Sanie, has commended the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for acting swiftly in the Abesim murder case.



The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on Sunday, August 22, 2021, visited Abesim over the gruesome murder of three persons.



A 28-year-old Richard Appiah was arrested for allegedly killing two teenagers and keeping some body parts in his fridge.



He was arrested after the Acting IGP directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters to provide technical support to the Bono Regional CID to investigate the murder of three persons at Abesim in the Bono Region to its logical conclusion.



Richard Appiah is suspected of having murdered two young men, 12 and 15 and a yet-to-be-identified man whose bodies were found in his living quarters at Alaska near Abesim on Friday, August 20 2021.



The police arrested the suspect with the help of members of the community.



Richard Appiah is currently in Police custody assisting the investigation.



Dr Dampare, who was in the town to assess the situation, described the incident as painful and assured that the police would conduct expeditious investigations for justice to prevail.



He was accompanied by COP Paul Awuni, Director-General MTTD, DCOP Habiba Sarpong, Director General, Welfare, DCOP Bediako, Director General, Services and other senior members of the police administration.



Speaking on Atinka TV's Morning Show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr John Aboah Sanie urged other Heads of Institutions to emulate the IGPs zeal in discharging his duties.



"When the incident occurred, within 24 hours, the IGP went to Abesim. Ask yourself if he went there on the orders of the President. He realized he was an IGP, and so he must act and move in there.



"These are the kind of heads of institutions' actions we are expecting when things like these happen in Ghana because they have been mandated to be active and pro-active in such matters under their jurisdiction."



He continued that, "We commend the steps the IGP took; we are expecting the other institutions to emulate same in order to contribute to the growth of the nation."



"The security agencies should be up and doing on the issue of people going missing. The killings are too much these days. We appeal to the security agencies to up their game," he added.