IGP arrests careless V8 driver on Kumasi-Accra Highway

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP) Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare on Sunday, November 28, 2021, arrested a careless driver on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.



Police at Kibi Division reveal to MyNewsGh.com that the Police Chief was travelling from Anyinam direction towards Accra. On reaching a section of the road at Akim Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, while in traffic a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration number GB 3729-20 driven by Danso Gilbert Tweneboah aged 29 years with one person on board who was coming from the same direction failed to observe traffic ahead and drove through the opposite lane forcing oncoming vehicles unto the shoulders of the road.



He was subsequently pursued by the IGP and arrested. He was then handed over to the Kibi District Commander who then handed him over to the Divisional MTTD Kibi for further action. When the vehicle’s insurance was checked with the National Insurance Code *920*57# it revealed that the vehicle is a Toyota Vitz.



The suspect driver has been detained in custody for further investigation.