IGP appointment: Wa West MP wants 1992 Constitution reviewed

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Wa West Constituency and former Executive Secretary to former IGP Asante Apeatu, Peter Lanchene Toobu says the time has come for the section in the 1992 Constitution that mandates the President to appoint Inspector General of Police to be reviewed.



According to him, it will allow a wider consultation in the selection of who becomes the Inspector General of Police.



His comment comes after President Akufo-Addo appointed COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the Acting Inspector General of Police.



President Akufo-Addo on 21st July, 2021 in a letter signed by the communications director at the Presidency directed the current IGP to “embark on terminal leave with effect from August 1, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on October 7.



Reacting to the appointment of COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the Acting Inspector General of Police, on Atinka AM Drive with host Kaakiyre Ofori Ayim, Peter Toobu indicated as Members of Parliament, they have no hand in who is appointed as the IGP which has become problematic since time memorial.



He added that, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is capable and fit for the job and will deliver as expected without any government interference.



Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has been selected by President Nana Akufo- Addo as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP)



Barring any last-minute hitch, the respected officer will assume office on August 1, 2021



Dr George Akuffo Dampare succeeds Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, who has come under fire following the alarming rate of armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country in recent times. The call for his removal and the shakeup of the police leadership has been triggered by the recent bullion van robbery at James Town in Greater Accra which led to the gruesome murder of a police officer.



It is expected that the announcement of a new IGP will send strong signals to members of the General Public that the current administration is serious about their security.