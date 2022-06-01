IGP-UK diplomat saga: Kwakye Ofosu, Kwaku Azar drag Jon Benjamin into the fray

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IGP Dampare responds to UK diplomat's tweet



Police Chief asks diplomat to 'stay in her lane'



Diplomat says her tweet was not received as she had intended it



A one-time deputy minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has waded into the Inspector General of Police, IGP George Akuffo Dampare's protest against British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson.



The Police chief via a May 20 statement accused the diplomat of being biased and meddlesome in her tweet commenting on the arrest of activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor on May 17, 2022.



In commenting on the matter, Kwakye Ofosu did not mention the main parties in the matter but rather addressed the governing New Patriotic Party's posture over the stance of the Police.



"The NPP that supported Jon Benjamin’s misbehaviour suddenly reeling under the innocuous tweet of a British High Commissioner? What a ridiculous bunch!" he tweeted.



Jon Benjamin is a one-time British High Commissioner, seen by far as one of the most vocal on local issues during his tenure. Despite leaving years back, he occasionally comments on issues in Ghana via Twitter from his station in Mexico.



Kwakye Ofosu is not the only person to draw in Jon Benjamin. Law professor Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, alias Kwaku Azar, also mentioned the diplomat in sharing his views on the matter.



"If Jon Benjamin is free to talk about Ghanafuo then Harriet Thompson too must be free to do the same. No motromojo!" his post on Facebook read in part.



Dampare dominates news with letter to UK envoy



Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo-Dampare has been in the news for the better part of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after a four-page letter signed by him was published by the Ghana Police Service.



A four-page letter from the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo-Addo Dampare to the British High Commissioner has sparked conversation on various platforms since its release.



The letter dated 20th May, 2022 addressed issues raised in a tweet by Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, regarding the arrest of #FixTheCountry Movement Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



Her tweet of May 17, 2022, read:



“Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes."



But the IGP in his response described the content of the tweet as unnecessary and biased. He further urged that the diplomat keeps within the limits of what concerns her.



“For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes: ‘di wo fie asem’ – it means learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you,” the concluding parts of the statement signed by the IGP said.



Below is the full letter as released and shared by the Ghana Police Service on their Facebook page on Tuesday, May 31, 2022:



