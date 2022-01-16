IGP, Police Service called out over deafening silence on Radio Ada attack

General News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Broadcast Journalist with the Multimedia Group Justice Baidoo has called out the Ghana Police Service over the Security Agency’s deafening silence on the attack on Journalists with Radio Ada.



There have been reports on the attacks on some Journalists who were discussing issues with regards to the songor lagoon.



In a press statement to present the facts of their attack, they stated that one of the hoodlums who had attacked them had revealed to them that they were targeted for throwing light on recent development on the Songor Lagoon.



“The attackers openly declared that they had come to vandalise the station because of its ‘Manor Munyu’ and other programmes discussing the recent developments in Songor. They threatened to inflict further havoc should the station continue with programmes on Songor,” the Management of the radio station stated.



Although the issues have been condemned, the Ghana Police Service with its swift communication have failed to update the people of Ghana on the issues that led to the attack on the Radio Station and its on-air staff.



Commenting on the failure of the Ghana Police Service to update the people of Ghana on the development, Justice Baidoo reminded the Inspector General of Police of the trust the people of Ghana have in him and the need for him not to disappoint the people.



Read His Comment Here



Ghana Police Service, when are you going to release a statement on the savagery perpetuated by hoodlums at Radio Ada this week?



When are you going to tell us about your investigations? Journalists who were taken hostage and beaten to pulp in the middle of live programming just because they have been explaining details of the lease agreement with which the government and some Chiefs of Ada had handed out the Ada Songhor Lagoon to Electrochem- a company owned by Macdan.



Why would anyone be unhappy that details of an agreement to hand out the Songhor lagoon would be openly discussed on radio? What does anyone have to hide?



The Police in Ada and Tema have either turned a blind eye or taken part in several human rights abuses that have happened in Ada for over a year now all over this deal. People who have spoken up about this deal have been arrested arbitrarily in the dead of the night, some have been maimed and military and Police have been used to intimidate and put fear in the people of Ada for months.



The Ghanaian media, which I am ashamed to admit to be a part of, have suspiciously turned a blind eye to what is happening in Ada. IGP Dampare, you have done well since you took over as IG. But your true test would not be measured by how promptly and decisively you deal with poor and vulnerable people who commit crime. We would judge you by how you deal with the rich, mighty and those who appear untouchable.



Radio Ada, one of Ghana’s oldest community radio stations, which has for years been a trusted voice for the people Ada, has sadly become the latest victims of many abuses that continue to happen in Ada and people- having lost trust in nearly all institutions including the Police- are helpless. As a journalist, I can’t even say without any doubt, that the NMC, where a complaint has been lodged, would punish anyone for this.



IGP Dampare, please do not fail the people of Ada.



