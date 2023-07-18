IGP Dr. Dampare is a specimen of a good police officer – Dan Botwe

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Local Government and Rural Development Daniel Kwaku Botwe has expressed satisfaction with the output of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare since he took over as head of the Ghana Police Service.



The Minister observes that the standard of policing under the current IGP is there for all to evaluate adding, he has improved police-civilian relations within a short while which must be commended.



Just recently, a leaked tape of some persons believed to be associated with the NPP plotting the removal of the top police officer and ahead of the 2024 general elections went viral



Dan Botwe thinks otherwise and believes IGP Dampare has been an exemplary police leader for others to emulate.



“Dampare’s work is excellent, I am impressed by his work and I am sure lots of Ghanaians have seen his good works. I am not comparing him to anyone but it’s obvious of the positives of his work”



“Since he assumed office, he has been conscious of police–civilian relationship, that the public must know the police is us, we are friends, they are our brothers, sisters and we work together and must have trust in the police service”, he praised.



The Local Government and Rural Development, is rather urging the public to accept the changes Dampare is rolling out so the police can function much better in the country to help improve security everywhere.



“The police need us and one key thing they need is information, when there are issues and information is shared, they can use their intelligence to outwit the criminals and if you observe the IGP Dampare is promoting that thing. So, the relationship of the police-civilians will much improve”, he said



Dan Botwe is excited by the positive infectious relationship of the IGP that did not compromise his firm and firm posturing as a law enforcer and commended him for it.



“His relationship with kids is adorable, his smile and his personality and charisma is very exemplary and he is also firm. I think he is a very good person to be in this job at this time.



"The way he relates to people is just on point and even during the Assin North by-elections the way and manner he related with people was excellent. I am very impressed with the way he is carrying out his job, may God continue to give him good health and strength to continue his good work” he stressed.