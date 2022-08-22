IGP Dampare's photographer recognized as Youth Photographer of the Year

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

His fame in photography is undeniably linked to his work with the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and this is something Gershon Gbeve knows too well.



At the 2022 edition of the Ghana Youth Awards in Accra, his exemplary work in projecting the IGP, as well as the overall outlook of the Ghana Police Service, was celebrated when he was adjudged the Youth Photographer of the Year at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Youth Awards in Accra.



The Ghana Youth Awards is an initiative by Who Cares About Me Foundation (WCAMF) and ARENA Events, to acknowledge the growth, achievements and leadership skills of exceptional youth in the country.



Reacting to the recognition, Gershon Gbeve told GhanaWeb that he least expected to have won the award, but he cannot deny how much of a challenge this brings to him and his work going forward.



“I feel this win came out of grace, hard work and dedication. I have come from far and I want to go far with every opportunity I get as a professional photographer. I believe this award will challenge me to make more Realities of Life photos to project Ghana to the World,” he said.



Gershon Gbeve, who is also in the Ghana Police Service, encouraged people looking to make a living out of photography to define a unique style for themselves by just starting.



“To anyone who wants to become a photographer, all I have to share is, "Pick up your cameras, go out there, make pictures of anything and find meanings for them," he added.















