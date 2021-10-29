IGP Dampare must stand his ground – Security and Fraud Consultant

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Security and Fraud Consultant, Richard Kumadoe has stated that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has brought a new wind of change into the Ghana Police Service.



The Consultant lauded the ‘leadership by example’ style of the Police Chief saying, “…he has this human touch. His interpersonal skill is great and he loves the welfare of the police and believes in doing things rightly.”



Speaking on the dynamism that appears to be trending from the quarters of the Police Service under the new IGP on GTV’s Breakfast Show, today, Mr. Kumadoe indicated that Mr. Dampare’s predecessor was sacked over his inability to deal with the issue of crime but with an operational team that is proactive backed by strategic minds, the IGP will be able to curb crime even on social media.



Commenting on whether the police will be able to sustain the new wind blowing, Mr. Kumadoe said if the Police continue being responsive, being at the right places at the right time and develop the capacity to deal with the issues at the highest level, the Service will be able to create the space and flexibility needed to sustain the momentum.



On the issue of interference in the work of the Police by the ‘powers that be’ when others are arrested for flouting the law, Mr. Kumadoe said it is unavoidable but urged the new IGP to be resolute.



“Definitely, some of these influences will come but I always refer to what the Special Prosecutor said that, ‘when the pressure becomes unbearable, he will hand over the position to the government,” Kumadoe added.



He cautioned the government against interfering in the work of the Police as this could negatively affect the Service.



He urged the IGP to stand his ground.



“I think Dampare must stand his ground, he is a big boy. He has a doctorate degree which did not come easy and he can be the President of this country. He is a learned friend and I think he needs to develop that boldness which he has done so far to be able to address these issues as they come” Mr Kumadoe stressed.



