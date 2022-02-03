IEDs are used by terrorists - Witness

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: GNA

Colonel Gaspard Dan Kwaning Asare, the eighth prosecution witness in the ongoing treason trial, has told the High Court that Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) are used by terrorists and not musketeers.



Colonel Asare is the Senior Ammunition Technical Officer and an Explosive and Bomb Disposal Expert of the Ghana Armed Forces.



He said he had not come across steel pipes being used for musketries instead of bamboos.



Colonel Asare said this during a cross-examination by Mr. Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, the defense counsel for five accused persons.



The Counsel asked whether as a Ghanaian he had not been to traditional funerals where steel pipes were used as musketries.



When asked whether bamboos could be used as IEDs, the witness said no and added that IEDs were used by terrorists.



Mr. Adawudu also asked if the sound created when musketries were fired could be described as an explosion.



Colonel Asare said no, noting that explosives detonated with both their cases and contents exploding, unlike bamboo.



Defense counsel insisted: "Colonel, I am suggesting to you that in modernity, it is metal pipes that are used in place of bamboos at funeral celebrations," but the witness said he did not know about that.



Mr. Lamtiig Apanga, counsel for Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) Esther Saan Dekuwine, also crossed examined the witness about the security of the exhibits the team received, including the 22 steel pipes, powdered pepper, and anaestic.



Dr. Frederick Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zipki, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, WOII Esther, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Sylvester Akankpewu, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo have been arraigned over high treason.



They are facing varied charges, including conspiracy, high treason, possession of weapons, and abetment of crime.



All the ten have denied their respective charges and have been granted bail.