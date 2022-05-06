ICC invites Dr. Sam Ankrah to chair its Trade, Investment Commission in Ghana

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has invited global business strategist and renowned economist Dr. Sam Ankrah to serve as chair of its Trade and Investment Commission in Ghana.



A letter inviting the President of the African Investment Group (AIG) said: “The International Chamber of Commerce, Ghana presents its compliments of the season. As a distinguished organization with a lot of experience in the Trade & Investment Sector in Ghana, ICC deems it appropriate to invite you to serve as Chair of the ICC Ghana Commission on Trade and Investment”.



Dr. Ankrah is a respected economist whose opinion is valued among policy makers in the country.



ICC is the largest, most representative business organization in the world. Its hundreds of thousands of member companies in over 120 countries have interests spanning every sector of private enterprise. A world network of national committees keeps the ICC International Secretariat in Paris informed about national and regional business priorities.



More than 2,000 experts drawn from ICC’s member companies feed their knowledge and experience into crafting the ICC stance on specific business issues. The United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the G20 and many other intergovernmental bodies, both international and regional, are kept in touch with the views of international business through ICC. We should be glad to receive your positive response to this invitation.