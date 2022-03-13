I would want my children to marry whites, not Ghanaians - France-based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

France-based Ghanaian, Joyce Nyamekye, has disclosed that if it were up to her, all three of her children would marry whites, and not Ghanaians.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Joyce indicated that most Ghanaians come with a lot of trouble, hence, she would prefer to avoid the drama of marrying a Ghanaian.



However, it is up to God to decide, but she would have wished for a white man for her daughters.



“For me, I’d want them to marry whites because I don’t want trouble. As soon as our countrymen realize that you are reserved, they see you as a fool. There is a lot of problems that come with marrying a Ghanaian.



"That is what I want, but it is up to God. If the problem does not come from the mother's side, it will come from the father’s side. We cause problems everywhere we go. Who does not want peace?” she told DJ Nyaami.



Joyce Nyamekye is a gospel musician and the CEO of Ghana Music Awards, France.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



