I would've preferred that the Ghana Card will not be used for the 2024 but 2028 polls - Jantuah

A private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has said the Electoral Commission should consider using the Ghana Card for voters registration in 2028 rather than in the 2024 elections.



According to him, this will give them enough time for everyone to register and acquire their Ghana Cards.



“I would have preferred that the Ghana Card will not be used for the 2024 election but rather in 2028 because by then, everyone would’ve been registered, Asaase.com quoted Kwame Jantuah as having said.



Kwame Jantuah also said that it is necessary for both political parties and the EC to come together to strategise on how effectively implement this, while he urged the EC to ensure Ghanaians are well educated on the introduction of the Ghana Card as the eligible document for Voters Identification card.



“I don’t understand what the hoo-hah is about. For me, the most important thing is for the EC and political parties to work in sync. This argy-bargy doesn’t help,” he told host Kwaku Agyeman Budu.



“The EC should have a strategic partnership with the people of Ghana. Strategic in the sense that, they have to educate us, listen to the debates from people and not wait on political parties,” he added.



