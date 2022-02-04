I would’ve beaten you to death – Takoradi MCE’s threat to a police inspector

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MCE fumes at police inspector for attempting to stop his car



MCE arrested and charged for assaulting a police officer



President Akufo-Addo suspends Sekondi-Takoradi MCE



It has emerged that embattled Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul-Mumin Issah, who has been suspended for assaulting a police officer, went as far as threatening to beat the inspector to death.



The MCE on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, while driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 according to the police is alleged to have “driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at Kwasimintim Cemetery.”



“When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him,” the police added in a statement.



A voice recording of the encounter between the MCE and the police reveals the extent to which Abdul-Mumin Issah in an unrestrained manner hurled various threats at the police inspector who disclosed how the the MCE had attempted to run over him after he was stopped at the checkpoint.



The police inspector at a point in the audio is heard narrating his plight of verbal abuse in the hands of the MCE. While emphasizing the level of restraint he had exercised during the encounter, the officer pointed out that the situation could have degenerated if he had responded to the MCE’s tantrums in an equal manner.



“I won’t let him go, I am going to charge him for dangerous and careless driving and also insulting a police officer in uniform that he is stupid. So if he insulted me and I also lose my temper and act(ed) otherwise, what would’ve happened?” the officer told some individuals who had turned up at the scene to plead on the MCE’s behalf.





“If you acted otherwise? I would’ve beaten you to death,” Abdul-Mumin Issah is heard responding furiously to the inspector’s statement.



The police in a statement on the incident on Thursday, January 3, 2022, reported that it had arrested and charged the MCE on three counts of assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the public peace and disturbing the peace in a public place.



Meanwhile the MCE having been put before court on Friday has been granted a GHC100,000 bail after passing the night in cells.



In a related development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended Adbul-Mumin Issah as MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi.



This was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe.



"On the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022.



"Without prejudice to the matter now before court, Government takes a very dim view of the comments made by the Metropolitan Chief Executive during his exchanges with the Police.



"The comments by the Chief Executive run contrary to the Government's belief and work to ensure that our Security Agencies and indeed Public Agencies are resourced, empowered and accorded the respect to deliver on mandates," the statement said in part.



Listen to the encounter between the MCE and the police inspector below:



