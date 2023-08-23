I would’ve advised against Akufo-Addo’s government size if I was NPP general secretary – Kwabena Agyepong

Politics of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has stated that he would have shown a strong opposition to the large size of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government if he were to be a part of the party’s national executives at the time they won power.



According to him, he would have opposed the size of government in his capacity as general secretary.



“If I were general secretary at the time we won power, there are certain things I would advise against; like the size of the government,” he told Kwasi Parker Wilson of Oyerepa TV in an interview.



Ahead of the 2016 general elections, Kwabena Agyepong was removed as NPP’s general secretary on the basis of defying national council directives and seeking to undermine the then-flagbearer of the party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Having been recently reinstated in the party, Kwabena Agyepong has filed to contest the party’s flagbearership and is among ten candidates approved for the contest.



The party is scheduled to host a special delegates congress on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of candidates from 10 to five before proceeding to a general delegates congress on November 4, 2023, to elect their flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



GA/SARA



