'I would have fired Ofori-Atta if I were the president' - Kojo Bonsu

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A presidential hopeful on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has reiterated why he would have gotten the Finance Minister sacked from his post.



According to Mr. Bonsu, Ken Ofori Atta’s outfit has failed woefully to account for the COVID-19 expenditure.



Therefore he would have expelled the latter if he had been in the shoes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“You see, even fund released for the COVID-19 they can’t account for it. Is that the hide and seek we call account rendering?



“Accountability is just, so you have to give correct and right figures. I won’t tolerate this in my government if God help me become a president” he said.



Asked whether the finance minister could have been sacked in his capacity base on his own words Mr. Kojo Bonsu said;



“Me, fire is under my elbow because before I employ you as a minister I would sit you down and see if you are going to follow my vision and work with me.



“And when you fails to oblige with my vision, I will give you some time but if I see that you are unable to meet the requirements, you will go home. Yes, I will just fire you,” he added.



According to him a president who is elected to give service to the people must have a common ideology between himself and his appointees.



He said with his believe in the ‘justice for all’ principles, he would never condone and entertain any wrongdoing of his potential appointees let alone his relatives when elected as President.