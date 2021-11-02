I would expect Parliament not to wade into this unnecessary show - Former GSL boss

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

The former director of the Ghana School of Law (GSL), Kwaku Ansah-Asare, has said he does not expect parliament to interfere in the 499 law students and the Ghana Law School saga stating that the august House has no authority over the matter.



Kwaku Ansah-Asare reiterated that parliament has no authority to give directives in the matter for it even wades into "this unnecessary show".



On how the matter can best be solved, he stated that the aggrieved students can only seek redress in court.



According to Asaaseradio.com, he said, "What Parliament has been doing is, to say the least detestable. This is a council that has been mandated under the laws of Ghana under the very constitution that Parliament is said to protect. The constitution is the supreme law."



“I would expect Parliament not to wade into this unnecessary show. Parliament has no authority to do what it is doing… how many MPs voted? How many MPs voted Yes? How many voted No?” he asked.



“If anybody disagrees; go to court, don’t go to Parliament, and let us leave them to pursue the matter in court. Parliament should not wade into it at all”, he added.



His comment is at the back of Parliament passing a resolution for GLC to compel the Ghana Law School to admit the 499 students who sat for the 2021 entrance exams and passed in accordance with the marking scheme as advertised.



This follows a motion moved by deputy minority whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, fine-tuned by the first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu and repeated by Effutu MP and deputy majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.