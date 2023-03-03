I wonder why Ayawaso Central keeps voting NPP – NDC MP aspirant

Politics of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is questioning why the people of the area continue to vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) when they have nothing to show for it.



Abdul-Razak Yakubu is worried about why his constituents have voted for the NPP for the past 22 years, yet there has yet to be development.



According to him, people in the area panic whenever there is an indication of rain.



The former political advisor to the British High Commission expressed this worry about the pattern of voting in the Ayawaso Central Constituency in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odeyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 on Friday, March 3, 2023.



“It beats my imagination why my people continue to vote in this direction,” he said, stating that: “But if [I am] elected the Parliamentary Candidate on May 13, 2023, I am ready to change the narrative.”



He said that to date, people get their properties, like electronic gadgets, among others, carried away at the least downpour in the area.



“When it rains, then you see people sitting on tenterhooks and praying because properties will be submerged,” he said.



“Come to Alajo, a suburb in the constituency, people have high windows and doors just to avoid the gushing waters when the area floods.



“This situation has been with us for ages, yet my people don’t want to change,” he bemoaned.



He appealed to the electorate to change the pattern of voting in the 2024 general elections by voting massively for the NDC to come and address their problems.



He said the NPP had taken the people for granted because they always win when there is an election.