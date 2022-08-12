I wonder if Akufo-Addo’s appointees are NPP members – Kwabena Agyepong

Politics of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has questioned whether appointees of the Akufo-Addo-led government are true members of the NPP.



He says he has been wondering if these appointees of the President indeed have the party and the country at heart.



“I’m beginning to wonder if they are serving him and whether they have the country at heart.



I’m beginning to ask them, are they really true NPP people? Do they have NPP cards, I want to see when they signed onto this NPP thing and which constituencies they belong to because I think a lot of the key people around him don’t have this party at heart.



They are damaging the country and damaging the political party and it’s going to damage the brand of our NPP” he said on Kessben TV.



He called on the patriots in the political party to rise and speak against what is going on.