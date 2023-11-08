I wonder how 'blunt' Ken Agyapong is going to campaign for Bawumia - Kwesi Pratt

Politics of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, has cast doubts over Kennedy Agyapong to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the newly-elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, in his campaign to become President of Ghana.



On Saturday, November 4, the New Patriotic Party elected Vice President Dr. Bawumia to lead them into next year's general elections but not without a fierce competition from Kennedy Agyapong who was also vying for the flagbearer slot.



Prior to the election, Kennedy Agyapong had alleged numerous things against the Vice President; one of which was the Vice President offering him $800 million to quit the race.



Mr. Agyapong also made certain emphatic statements during his campaign tours and in interviews warning the party delegates against electing Dr. Bawumia.



Discussing the aftermath of the NPP presidential election on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Kwesi Pratt wondered if Kennedy Agyapong can go back on his word and support Bawumia for President.



He noted that a reason why Kennedy Agyapong has enormous support from people within and outside the NPP is because he is believed to be blunt with the truth, therefore feared what making a U-turn would do to his integrity.



"He is said to be honest and truthful. So, if he dares turn around to retract the things he said to us, then it's his (Kennedy) own issue...You told us that electing this man (Bawumia) is not a good thing and explained why he doesn't deserve it, so if you make a U-turn to tell us what you said shouldn't apply, thus we should admit that the man is capable to bring you (NPP) victory, then I dare to say you are truthful indeed," Mr. Pratt sarcastically told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



