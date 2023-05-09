I won’t waste my vote on Kojo Bonsu, Dr Duffuor – Joseph Yamin

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Joseph Yammin has justified his choice of former President John Dramani Mahama over his two contenders in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.



According to him, he will vote against Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu because they are not the choice the Ghanaian populace want to see rule in 2025.



"All the two contenders are qualified to contest the elections but I won't support Kojo Bonsu because the person Ghanaians want NDC to bring is not Kojo Bonsu; they say they want John Mahama. If I don’t make him the flagbearer how will Ghanaians who want him get the opportunity to vote for him? So, Kojo may be qualified in spheres but he is not the person Ghanaians so I won’t waste my vote on Kojo Bonsu.



"The same goes for Dr Kwabena Duffuor. There is no place I have gone that I have heard Ghanaians wishing that Kwabena Duffuor is their president. What I am hearing is Ghanaians calling on president Mahama to come and complete the projects he started for them,” Mr Yammin said in interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM on Monday, May 8, 2023.



The NDC is scheduled to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates on Saturday, May 13, 2023, ahead of the general elections in 2024.



In the flagbearership race, former President John Dramanai Mahama is tipped as favourite coming against former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffour and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:













GA/SARA