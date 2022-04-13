I won't waste money on funeral cloth anymore - SA-based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

South Africa-based Ghanaian, Vida Awuah has shared that traveling to SA has taught her to manage her finances.



In a chat on SVTV Africa, Vida disclosed that one important thing she has learned from South Africans is how appreciative and the respect they have for money.



According to Vida, she could not make much from her business in Ghana because she mismanaged her finances.



“I made money from my salon business in Ghana, but I could not manage it. I spent it on cloth, buy things on credit, so I'm paying someone every day. But when I go back home, I won’t do that again,” she said.



“I will send someone GH500, and they will complain and say that it is not enough. But give a South African 100 rands (GH51), and they are thankful because they have some respect for money. Ghanaians don't have that respect for money,” she added.



Speaking on jobs in SA, Vida said that the only job available to Ghanaians and other Africans is braiding and locking dreads.



She mentioned that even with a degree, it is almost impossible to get a job in any other field of work.



Vida has been in South Africa for ten years. She lives with her husband and child in SA, while the other child lives in Ghana. Vida hopes to come back home to refurbish her business.