I won’t use MoMo again because of E-Levy – NDC regional organizer

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Anthony Nukpenu, has declared that he would stop mobile money transactions just to avoid paying E-levy.



According to him, the 1.5 percent slapped on all electronic transactions does not make sense and amounts to double taxation.



“For me by 30th April, I will exit mobile money. Oh yes, I will not to do any transfers. I won’t pay.”



“I have not been convinced about the amount of money dissipated in this country per projects. For me to give it to government, I will give it to someone to spend”, he stressed in Twi.



He made the declaration on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Breakfast Show on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.



He indicated that government would not meet its revenue target of GHc 6.9 million as estimated by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta because a lot of people have stopped using mobile money and reverting to the cash system.



The controversial E-levy was passed by a one sided majority in parliament after the minority caucus staged a walk out during the second reading of the bill.



President Akufo-Addo assented the bill into law and expressed his satisfaction that despite the back and forth in parliament, the bill went through successfully.



Following the passage and subsequent presidential assent, several mobile money users were reported to be engaged in panic withdrawals but the Telecoms Chamber allayed the fears of the public saying that the e-levy is yet to be implemented.