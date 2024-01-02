‘I won't tell you who will win or lose’ – Owusu-Bempah explains U-turn on 2024 polls

General News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah refrained from making definitive pronouncements on the 2024 presidential elections during the 31st December Watch Night Service.



His decision to remain mute on who the next president will be comes six months after he claimed that whoever becomes the next president of Ghana will emanate from his church premises.



Bempah, known for his political prophecies, all of which he claims have come to pass, including the infamous 2016 victory of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, explained in June 2023.



“Those audios on social media that people are thinking will bring Owusu Bempah down, that is laughable. I have said even harsher things. Everything I said of Victor Kusi Boateng is true, I have confronted him about it before.



“Look, whoever will be president will emanate from here, whether you like it or not, believe it or choose not to, I rest my case,” he said to applause and cheers from members of his congregation.



Why I won’t declare who wins 2024 polls



On the 2024 election, Owusu-Bempah said there was no need to think of who will win but the bloody circumstance that may result is what citizens must work to avert. “Maybe you are looking at the party that will win. If God doesn’t intervene, there could be confusion and attendant mayhem that could trigger blood spillage and unfortunate things will happen,” he added.



He cautioned against people who critique, condemn or attack and slam prophets for ostensibly seeing only negative staff.



“Let’s be careful and prayerful, let the loser accept and the winner celebrate. I won't tell you who will win or lose, but from today till the vote, it is important to always remembers Ghana in prayers.



Ghana’s next elections is slated for December 2024 with the presidential race widely expected to be between John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).







Listen to Owusu Bempah in June 2023:







SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



