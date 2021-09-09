I won’t pay a dime of over GH¢20,000 as admission fees – Ras Mubarak tells ex-wife

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ras Mubarak, the former NDC MP for Kumbugu, has noted that as a matter of principle, he is not ready to pay over GH¢20,000 as part of the admissions fee for new schools his ex-wife, Rasheeda Adams has enrolled their daughters.



He explained that, for the past four years, his ex-wife has been changing schools of the girls yearly without telling him but refuses to pay admission fees because he had never been consulted with the changing of the schools, yet, he has been paying their school fees.



Mubarak indicated that as a responsible father, in the previous schools of his daughters ... he was able to pay in full the fees of his daughters with his own sweat.



“…A woman who has changed 4 residences in 5years, changed 4 schools In 4years without consulting or at least agreeing with the father who pays the children’s fees…For the record, In all the kids previous schools (Brainy Bairn, Dolly Memorial, Victoria Grammar), any journalist interested in the truth can go find out how my daughters’ fees were paid. As a responsible father, I paid every Cedi or dollar with my sweat, but of course, as a matter of principle refused to have anything to do with admission fees as I was not consulted about the changes in school and or my concerns completely ignored,” Ras Mubarak wrote on his Facebook timeline.



He continued, “on this latest school she took the kids to where an admission fee is over twenty thousand cedis per child, I would again not pay a dime in admission fees since phony Ms. Adams decided to be a “rich girl.” For someone with a notorious and ignoble record of changing kids’ school every year and three months, I won’t throw away my money. Moreover, I would not be forced to pay for something I cannot afford. Unlike phony Ms. Portia Adam, I don’t live a fake life.”



Ras Mubarak’s latest outburst comes after he received a private message from his ex-wife, threatening to change the names of his kids as well as their passport after paying GH¢10,000 out of GH¢63,000 as fees.

She further indicated that if Ras Mubarak refuses to pay the remainder, then he should be ready to be in court.



This, angered the former MP and on his social media timeline, he wrote that, he regrets having kids with the wrong woman like Portia Rasheeda Adams, his ex-wife.



