'I won't let anyone suppress me' – Boateng Gyan on opposition to Mahama's 2024 bid

Politics of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) national youth organizer, Yaw Boateng Gyan, has called on former president, John Dramani Mahama, to step aside for a new candidate to lead the party as flagbearer into the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the party lost in both 2016 and 2020 when Mahama was flagbearer, thus he’s suggesting a new face to boost the NDC’s chances.



“I would advice John Dramani Mahama to let someone else to be the flagbearer for NDC in the next election so that NDC will win the next election”, he said during an interview with Kwamina Sam Biney on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoɔ Morning Show.



He also said that his calls are based on his understanding of Ghana’s political trend regarding the tenure of each president since the inception of the Fourth Republic.



“I am saying the NDC should get a new flag bearer because the past leaders only had the opportunity to rule the country for only eight years so he might not win the next election which will affect the future of the party”.



The former National Organizer for the NDC went ahead to give examples of some leaders who only ruled for eight years, citing the late President Jerry John Rawlings who served for eight years and paving the way for the John Agyekum Kufuor eight-year-administration.



Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan then advised the former president to be the head of the NDC family since he is the only one left as a former president in the NDC so that he would guide the new flagbearer on what to do and what not to do so that the party will go higher.



“I won’t let anyone suppress me because I was part of the founders of NDC and I am older than the party. I suggest that we sit together as a party and discuss what will help the party.”