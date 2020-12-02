General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

I won't hesitate to take any person who denigrates me to court - Kweku Baako warns

play videoEditor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Seasoned Journalist, Kweku Baako says he will no longer treat any person or entity that denigrates him with kid gloves.



He made this known while discussing the alleged 'bribe' video regarding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A video released by the Salis Media showed the President receiving a sum of dollars 40,000 from Ghana's Ambassador to USA, Baffour Adjei Bawuah who presented it on behalf of the Director of Urban Roads, Alhaji Dr. Abass.



''It has been revealed that Nana Addo is not the angel Ghanaians perceived him to be but one, who is fully entangled in corruption and only fights corruption with words. Undercover investigations conducted by The Salis Newspaper has exposed sitting President Nana Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) taking a bribe in a brown envelope in an undercover video. The money was handed over to Ambassador Baffour Adjei Bawuah...The US $40000 dollar bribe was paid to the President in 2017 after the NPP won the 2016 Elections at Nana Akufo-Addo's private residence in Nima, Accra. The giver of the bribe is the current Director of Urban roads, Alhaji Dr. Abass'', the Salis newspaper published.



Addressing the issue, Kweku Baako said the 'bribe' allegations are falsehood.



He revealed that the presentation was made in October 2016 when President Akufo-Addo was a Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seeking to unseat the Mahama administration.



The money, he noted, was given towards his (Akufo-Addo) victory campaign and that the Salis newspaper publication is untrue.



He charged Alhaji Abass to sue the owner of the newspaper and those peddling the false story.







Kweku Baako stressed that, as for him, should anybody make a disparaging remark about him; he will not hesitate to take legal action.



"You know that I don't subscribe to going to the court and it's something that still affects me that I will go to court because it's against my whole orientation. But I've learned one good lesson out of the court processes that rumours, gossips, rumourmongers and so forth; you dey look pathetic. Especially when they're put in the dock and under cross-examination, they look like kids and so, maybe gradually, I will revise my philosophy," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".

