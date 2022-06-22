I won't go near National Cathedral upon its completion – Ablakwa declares

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Government dolls out state funds for Cathedral construction



Ablakwa tasks Christians to fast 40-days to cleanse edifice



Ghanaians ask government to prioritize other needs over Cathedral



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that he will not go near the National Cathedral project when it is ready for use.



Speaking on TV3’s morning show ‘New Day’ on June 21, the outspoken legislator said it will require a 40-day fasting and prayer session from the Christian community to cleanse the project before he will go near it.



The MP who has serially criticized the construction of the Cathedral over a number of infractions, believes that until the project is cleansed, prayers offered in it will not go to Heaven.



“At this point, Christians should declare a 40-day fast to cleanse and purge that project. If that is not done, many of us we will not go near it because I can’t guarantee that our prayers will even go past Kyebi and get to Heaven.

“As a former Vice President of the Scripture Union when I was in PRESEC and Leader of the evangelical team, I know the Lord we serve, He says that whatever is pure whatever is honest, whatever is of a good report, whatever is moral, upright…think of these things.



“That is what He told the Philippians. So I don’t see how this is going to bring us some blessings and see how people are violating the procurement law, the Constitution of Ghana,” Mr. Ablakwa said.



The National Cathedral project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of state funds being used for the project considered as President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God amidst Accra's perennial flooding and an economic downturn.



According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.