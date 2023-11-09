I won’t go for Rebecca to frown at me – Owusu-Bempah on estranged relationship with Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has revealed the reason behind his decision to not honour any invitation by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or visit the president at the Jubilee House.



According to Rev. Bempah, while he holds the president and the relationship they share in high esteem, he has decided to stay away from him due to the reception he receives from persons around the president including First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



“I’ve not been to him (Vice President Dr Bawumia) and be frowned at by anyone before. The way he and his wife adore me whenever they see me is lovely, his wife likes me.



"But for someone I would go to and your wife will be frowning at me, why would I come? I won’t. No, I won’t. For me to come to you and your wife will see me and frown? I will never come because of your wife,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM in an interview.



Asked by the morning show host if he had done anything to offend the First Lady, Reverend Owusu-Bempah answered in the negative.



“I have not offended her at all. Me, Owusu-Bempah, I am not afraid of apologising when I am wrong. If there’s one thing, I am never shy of it is apologising,” he stated.



He emphasised that he played a significant role in spiritual affairs in making President Akufo-Addo attained power but has now advised himself over his relationship with the president due to persons around him.



“I have let go of everything but I am just explaining so no one goes to think that Rev. Owusu-Bempah still goes to the Jubilee House because that has brought me issues.



"Sometimes when he (the president) calls me and I go, peoples faces change as soon as I arrive there. They think I have too much access to him…” he stated.



“That has courted me a lot of hatred for which I once called Chairman Wontumi to complain. Now I have decided to sit somewhere and think about myself and rather support him in prayers from afar,” he added.







