I won’t do Math and English politics- Kojo Bonsu

Flagbearer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has made it clear to delegates and party sympathisers that he will duly refrain from what he described as ‘math and English politics’ during his campaign and when he gets the nod to lead the party in 2024.



He explained what he meant by math and English politics as the situation where the party has been voted to power and a party member comes to seek an opportunity and they are requested of their certificates and qualification before the support is rendered to them.



He added that sometimes people have the potential to perform well when given the opportunity, but due to poor or low grades in math and English, they are denied that chance.



Addressing party delegates during an interview on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana, the former mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly said when he is voted president, he will choose two people from the 275 constituencies to make up his presidential staffers. He also said he will during his tenure as president of Ghana, create millionaires in all the constituencies and build state of the art offices for all orphaned constituencies.



“Akufo-Addo has brought in over 1700 presidential staffers, but I am going to choose two people each from all the constituencies to work with me as presidential staffers in the flagstaff house if I win. I am also going to create millionaires in every constituency”, he added



He further added that his bid to become the flagbearer of the umbrella party is not borne out of personal issues he has against a particular contestant as rumored in the public but rather on the democratic space created by the party for internal competitions.