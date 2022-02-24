'I won’t discuss Adwoa Safo' – Afenyo-Markin ‘runs away’ from raging controversy

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarah Adwoa Safo conspicuously missing in Parliament



Majority caucus considering triggering move to declare her seat vacant



Majority engaging to pass E-Levy



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has declined to comment on the growing controversy surrounding ‘absentee’ Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



In an interview on Joy News, the Effutu MP meandered through a barrage of questions from PM Express host but strictly avoided making any pronouncement on the unfolding development.



Sarah Adwoa Safo has in recent times become topical as a result of her continuous absence from Parliament.



Two NPP MPs, Kennedy Agyapong and Michael Okyere Baafi claim that she is holding the New Patriotic Party to ransom.



Kennedy Agyapong alleged that the Dome-Kwabenya MP is demanding to be made Deputy Majority Leader before she returns to Parliament.



Asked how the Majority Caucus will forge ahead amidst the ongoing controversy, Afenyo-Markin said they were still going to engage various stakeholders.



Below is a transcription of the interview



Evans Mensah: Where’s your Dome – Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo



Afenyo-Markin: I won’t discuss her



Evans Mensah: because it ties in with the numbers game right?



Afenyo-Markin: [interjects] I’m not discussing her. I’m not discussing her



Evans Mensah: [continues] because she hasn’t been to parliament for long. Yesterday your General Secretary [John Boadu] says her absence from the house is affecting government business



Afenyo-Markin: I’m not discussing her



Evans Mensah: Her inability to be in the House not worrying you at all?



Afenyo-Markin: I rely on my earlier answer



Evans Mensah: That you will not discuss it?



Afenyo-Markin: I rely on that answer



Evans Mensah: But some key individuals in your party have discussed this openingly



Afenyo-Markin: I rely on my earlier answer!



Evans Mensah: From the majority side how are you approaching this though?



Afenyo-Markin: Approaching what?



Evans Mensah: The absence of her from the house



Afenyo-Markin: You have asked whether or not we are going to get the E-levy through. I have said we are engaging



Evans Mensah: Are you engaging her too?



Afenyo-Markin: We are engaging



Evans Mensah: Does it include Adwoa Safo?



Afenyo-Markin: we are engaging



Evans Mensah: Including her?



Afenyo-Markin: Evans we are engaging



Evans Mensah: Including Adwoa Safo?



Afenyo-Markin: We are engaging