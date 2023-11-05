I won’t disappoint you – Bawumia assures NPP

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The newly elected flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the party’s rank and file that he will not disappoint them as he works tirelessly to lead the party to victory in 2024 general election.



According to him, he does not take the faith reposed in him by party people for granted and will do everything possible to justify their faith in him.



“To the NPP rank and file. I wish to say to you, today you have placed your trust in me. I shall not disappoint you, Ghana has given me everything. Every opportunity and grace. I have dedicated my life to give back and to serve this wonderful country to the best of my ability with every breathe in my body,” he said while delivering his acceptance speech at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Dr. Mahamadu further said he is convinced that the NPP is the only party whose programmes and policies can ensure progress and prosperity in the lives of Ghanaians.



“I am convinced that the NPP is the best option for the progress and prosperity of the Ghanaian people."



"My own core values, integrity, honesty, discipline, hard work, inclusivity, my can do attitude, my rejection of the tag of impossibility, my passion to unleash the creative energies of the youth, my compassion for the poor and vulnerable. All of these align perfectly with the values with which our forbearers created this political tradition."



