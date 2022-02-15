I won’t contest for top NPP post again – Sammi Awuku declares

Politics of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Sammi Awuku has officially indicated that he would not be seeking re-election if the party opens nominations for the prospective aspirants to file.



He disclosed that when his tenure expires in July, he would focus on serving the party in a different capacity but not as a national officer.



“I won’t be on the ballot when the NPP goes to the polls to elect national officers. I will end my position in July for someone to take over and then I will go home. If I get home and I am welcome, whatever position I am given. I will accept it as it is,” he revealed on Peace Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Asked specifically if he would be interested in contesting as a Member of Parliament (MP) by the host Kwami Sefa Kayi, he indicated that he would state his stance when the time comes.



He was however quick to add that if he leaves his position and joins the people in his hometown whatever role he is given to serve he would gladly accept.



“If I go back home and they demand we go into farming, crack stones and do any other thing I am open for it because we have been extraordinary. From Deputy Communications Director, Youth Organiser, National Organiser to Director-General of the National Lottery Authority”, he observed.



A month ago, Director General of the National Lottery Authority Sammi Awuku has urged a youth group within Akwapim North to pull down a billboard they independently sponsored and erected to honour him.



According to Awuku, the timing is not right and sends a wrong signal and breeds unnecessary tension.



“Thanks to the many enthusiastic youth who decided to design, print and erect this giant billboard in the Akwapim North Constituency. I appreciate your kind heart but definitely not a good time to do this as it sends a wrong signal and breeds unnecessary tension.” he wrote.