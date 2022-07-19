I won't change my firebrand because I want to become President - Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has admitted that he is emotional, however, he is working on it.



In a Twi-based interview on Net2 TV, the outspoken politician said he has over the years received similar feedback from the public which he has noted is a problem he needs to address.



The Assin Central MP explained that his emotional nature stems from his passion to see the country chart a path of progress.



Kennedy Agyapong maintained that he will not change his character as he seeks to contest positions. He stated that a change in character will smack off pretence which he was unwilling to do.



Speaking further on the issue of his emotional nature, the Chairman of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee said Ghanaians are noted to tag persons who insist on the right things as emotional.



“I agree I’m too emotional but I’m working at it. Sometimes you must tell the truth to the faces of people. When you are doing that you will be accused of being emotional. But I accept [I am emotional] Everybody tells me that. It means it’s a problem that I have to work on it.



“But you all will attest to it those of you work here at Oman FM…that emotional thing…if that’s how I am…how long have you worked here?... I won’t be able to work with people if I am emotional. I will not change completely because I want a position so I will pretend. My ‘yes ‘ will always be ‘yes’, my ‘no’ will always be no.



“If you do something and it’s wrong, I’ll tell you so that we can move this country. This emotion you talk about is what is not making the systems work in Ghana.



“Ghanaians work well when they travel outside the country because the systems work and they obey. They become the best workers who are loved by lots of companies. When you try to let the systems work [in Ghana], people say you are emotional,” Kennedy Agyapong lamented.







