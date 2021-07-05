I won’t bother myself reporting death threat to police - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt claims reporting death threats to the Police is not worth it.



According to him, he won't bother himself filing death threat report because the Police will do nothing about it.



He made this comment while discussing the alleged murder of an activist at Ejura named Ibrahim Mohammed a.k.a 'Kaaka'.



Kaaka is said to have been killed by a mob after he reported death threats on his life to the Police.



His death sparked an outrage in the youth of Ejura who staged a protest on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Kwesi Pratt said; ''In Ghana, when someone threatens your life and you report it, nothing is done about it. We all know this, so some of us have decided not to report any death threats''.



