I won't be launching my campaign, It is a needless fanfare - Musah Superior

General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Mayor of Tamale aspiring for the position of the NPP General Secretary Musah Superior said that he will not be launching his campaign officially.



He said he is already out and about in the countryside visiting the constituencies and engaging with the grassroots on issues that matter. He described it as unnecessary to invite people to a location to inform them that "you are running".



"l don't see the necessity of this thing called campaign launch. I am taking my campaign to the Peoples; to their doorsteps. I am visiting every constituency".



He stated that he has visited and campaigned in 88 constituencies in 12 Regions since "l started my campaign tour in December last year"



Musah Superior said his bid was a serious one which valued the NPP voter and leads the critical conversation on the welfare of the Party. He said he doesn't do propaganda nor seek unnecessary attention. "My focus in this campaign is the Party's fitness".



"I am going to them. I won't ask them to meet me outside their constituencies. This is not right. I go to the constituencies not only to campaign but to understand the geopolitics of the area as part of my needs assessment".



Going to the People demonstrates respect, he said.



"The Party people are worried. They are looking for hope, no fanfare. They see the hope and reassurance in me and in our campaign.



Musah Superior described the current structures of the Party across all levels as weak. He said winning in 2024. elections require a stronger and more motivated party. He called on the delegates to vote for him massively to address the apathy in the Party and make it attractive again.