I won’t accept any offer from Nana B; I can’t work under him – Titus-Glover

Monday, 18 July 2022

I’m a big force in the NPP; nobody can underrate me, Titus-Glover



Titus-Glover won 13 out of 16 regions for the NPP National Organiser position



Nana B beats Titus-Glover to NPP National Organiser position



Defeated National Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has indicated that he will reject any offer from National Organiser elect, Henry Nana Boakye, to work with him.



Titus-Glover said that even though he is willing to work for the party to win the next election, he will not work under Nana Boakye, who is widely known as Nana B.



“I won 13 out of the 16 regions. I’m a big force in the party, and nobody can underrate me,” he said in an interview on Adom FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Asked whether he will accept an offer to work with Nana B, Titus-Glover, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Tema East and a former Deputy Minister for Transport, said, “I can’t work under Nana B, sorry, but I will work for the party, I am a son of the party.”



Titus-Glover won 13 out of the 16 regions, but his main contender Nana B won the National Organiser position with only three regions.



Titus-Glover polled 2,274 against Nana Boakye’s 2,870 of the total votes cast. Other contenders like Bright Essilfie Kumi got 137 votes, Eric Amoako Twum, 185, Nana Owusu Fordjour 44 and Seth Adu-Adjei 44 votes.



Meanwhile, the newly elected leadership of the NPP has called for unity.



The National Chairman-elect of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, called on both the winners and losers of the elections to work together to help the party ‘Break the Eight’.















